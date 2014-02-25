DUBLIN Feb 25 CRH PLC : * Sales of E18 billion, in line with 2012; 2% increase in the second half * EBITDA of E1,475 million; ahead of November guidance * Dividend per share maintained at 62.5c * Business units not meeting returns criteria and identified for disposal

account for 3% of 2013 EBITDA * Non-cash impairment charges of E755 million as a result of disposal plan * Believe that 2013 represents the trough in our profits, and that 2014 will be

a year of profit growth * Trading so far in 2014 has been ahead of last year * Have identified a further group of businesses, c.20% of our net assets, which

require more detailed assessment