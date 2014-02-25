PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN Feb 25 CRH PLC : * Sales of E18 billion, in line with 2012; 2% increase in the second half * EBITDA of E1,475 million; ahead of November guidance * Dividend per share maintained at 62.5c * Business units not meeting returns criteria and identified for disposal
account for 3% of 2013 EBITDA * Non-cash impairment charges of E755 million as a result of disposal plan * Believe that 2013 represents the trough in our profits, and that 2014 will be
a year of profit growth * Trading so far in 2014 has been ahead of last year * Have identified a further group of businesses, c.20% of our net assets, which
require more detailed assessment
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, March 20 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, is open to further conversations with the company that could lead to reopening negotiations, a union spokesman told reporters on Monday.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.