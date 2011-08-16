DUBLIN Aug 16 Irish building materials group CRH hopes to expand in Russia as it continues to dip more readily into 1.5 billion euros ($2.2 billion) available for acquisitions, its chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

"We have been looking at Russia for quite some time, focusing on Western Russia but now is the time to find a position and we would be hopeful of getting a good asset at a good price," Albert Manifold told a news conference. ($1 = 0.692 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)