DUBLIN Aug 16 Irish building materials group CRH expects like-for-like volume growth to be slower through the rest of this year compared with the first six months, Chief Executive Myles Lee said on Tuesday.

"We do expect for the second half that the pace of like-for-like volume growth will be somewhat slower than the first half of the year," Lee told an analyst call after CRH reported earnings growth of 10 percent in the first half of 2011.

CRH's chief operating officer earlier told Reuters the group would miss analysts' expectations for earnings growth of 11 percent this year on the impact of high input costs, poor economic growth prospects and market turbulence. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)