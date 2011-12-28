BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Says expects deal to close in mid 2012
Dec 28 Real estate services company E-House China Holdings Ltd agreed to buy out China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $603 million, after raising the cash component of its earlier offer.
E-house had made a buyout offer worth $960 million in October, but its stock has fallen about 40 percent since then, bringing down the deal's value.
However, E-house sweetened the cash part of its bid to $1.75 a share from the original $1.60 a share.
E-House, which already owns 54.1 percent of CRIC's shares, expects the deal to close in the middle of 2012.
E-House shares closed at $4.25 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of CRIC closed at $4.07 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)