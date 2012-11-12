Cricket-Australia's Wade confident back will withstand India test
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Nov 12 Reuters wishes to advise clients that owing to a dispute over accreditation between the media and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), we are unable to confirm coverage of the England team's matches in that country.
We have registered our concerns with the BCCI both directly and through the News Media Coalition, the international industry organisation which represents our position.
Reuters regrets the uncertainty this may cause and will keep clients advised about progress as and when we hear from the BCCI.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill for the one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa and the start of the one-day series as he recovers from another hamstring strain.