Nov 12 Reuters wishes to advise clients that owing to a dispute over accreditation between the media and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), we are unable to confirm coverage of the England team's matches in that country.

We have registered our concerns with the BCCI both directly and through the News Media Coalition, the international industry organisation which represents our position.

Reuters regrets the uncertainty this may cause and will keep clients advised about progress as and when we hear from the BCCI.