LONDON, April 15 All clients please note that as a result of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to exclude news agencies working only in the photographic medium from covering its events, Reuters will not be reporting on BCCI events. We will not, therefore, be providing text or photographic coverage of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament that starts this week in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL organizers have barred photographic agencies that have traditionally covered cricket from working at the one-day international tournament, which is made up of city franchise teams. It is our view that the BCCI's policy unfairly discriminates against genuine editorial news agencies, including Action Images, a Thomson Reuters business.

Reuters is committed to providing its clients with accurate, unbiased and timely sports coverage and remains open to discussions with the BCCI should they decide to review their accreditation criteria.