DUBAI Feb 8 Less than four years
after playing their first tournament against teams including
Japan and Norway, Afghanistan will write a new chapter in their
remarkable rise with a one-day international against Pakistan on
Friday.
Afghanistan, unable to host matches during a
decade of war between NATO forces and the Taliban, won their
initial tournament in Jersey in May 2008.
They qualified for the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean
two years later and then came within touching distance of a
place at last year's 50 overs World Cup in the Asian
sub-continent.
The players' consolation was to secure one-day international
status and Friday's match in their adopted cricketing home of
Sharjah is a chance to test themselves against a Pakistan side
who whitewashed England in the recent three-match test series.
Pakistan, who are also forced to play abroad because of
security problems, was the country where some of the Afghanistan
players were born and where they learned the game in refugee
camps.
"I can assure you that millions of Afghanistan cricket
supporters across the globe have been waiting for this day which
comes after years of hard work, sacrifice and commitment,"
Nasimullah Danish, the chief executive officer of the
Afghanistan Cricket Board, told Reuters.
"Afghanistan cricket has been taking small but solid steps
while making upward movement and it would be fair to say that
our next target is to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup
2015."
MISBAH PRAISE
Those steps include the inauguration of the rebuilt Kabul
Cricket Stadium last December when 8,000 spectators came to
watch the national senior team take on an under-19 side.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) contributes
approximately $700,000 a year to aid Afghanistan's development
and it is keen that Friday's match encourages other top teams to
follow Pakistan's lead.
"In order for cricket to remain competitive within the
international sporting marketplace, it is important that more
countries are capable of performing well at the highest
international level," Tim Anderson, the ICC's global development
manager, told Reuters.
"For sides to reach that level they need to play more
against higher standard opposition, so Pakistan playing
Afghanistan is a terrific initiative that we are very excited
about and something we would like to see more of in the future."
Afghanistan have played in the Pakistan domestic competition
and against Pakistan A sides, while two of the country's past
coaches Kabir Khan and Rashid Latif, are Pakistani.
Three Afghanistan players, wicketkeeper Mohammad Shazad,
spin bowler Mohammad Nabi and fast bowler Hamid Hassan, were
chosen for an ICC side who faced England before their test
series against Pakistan.
Hassan was injured and unable to complete the match after
taking the first two wickets in the England first innings while
Nabi took five wickets and Shazad scored 51 and 74, as well as
taking five catches.
"I played against them in our domestic Twenty20 tournament
for Faisalabad and they have some really good, talented
players," Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq told Reuters.
"They are eager to play international cricket and for us it
is good preparation going into a tough (one-day) series against
England."
A sellout crowd is expected on Friday, with the match taking
place on a day when almost all workers in the UAE are able to
take as a holiday.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories