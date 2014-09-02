KARACHI, Sept 2 Afghanistan's long-serving coach, former Pakistan test bowler Kabir Khan, has resigned less than six months before his team take part in their first 50-over World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"The job requires a lot of travelling and this has affected my family life a lot and I now have to give them proper time," Kabir told Reuters.

"I was not enjoying my job and so I decided it was time to resign and the Afghanistan Cricket Board accepted my decision."

Kabir, a left-arm seamer who played four tests and 10 ODIs for Pakistan, has had two stints as coach after first becoming involved with Afghanistan cricket in 2007.

Under him Afghanistan gained full one-day international status and have also qualified for the World Twenty20 three times.

The 50-over World Cup starts on Feb. 14. (Editing by Tony Goodson)