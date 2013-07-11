NOTTINGHAM, England, July 11 Australia's Ashton Agar played an extraordinary innings of 98 on his test debut against England on Thursday, the highest ever score by a number 11 in a test match.

The 19-year-old Agar came to the crease with Australia on 117 for nine and shared a test record last-wicket partnership of 163 with Phil Hughes.

Agar fell two runs short of his century when he was caught by Graeme Swann off Stuart Broad at deep mid-wicket.

The previous highest individual test score by a number 11 was West Indian Tino Best's 95 against England last year.

Left-arm spinner Agar had only played 10 first-class matches before being named in the Australia side for the first Ashes test. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)