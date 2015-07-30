Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, July 30 England paceman James Anderson will be assessed after appearing to suffer a side strain bowling in Australia's second innings during the third test on Thursday.
England's leading wicket-taker in tests, who took six for 47 on Wednesday as Australia were skittled for 136, aborted his run and walked straight off the pitch in the evening session of the second day at Edgbaston.
"James Anderson has a tight side and will be assessed overnight and in the morning. There will be an update tomorrow," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
Anderson followed up his first-day heroics by taking 1-15 in 8.3 overs on Thursday as England chased victory inside two days. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek