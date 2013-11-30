UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia paceman Starc out of India series with injury
* Joins Mitchell Marsh on the sidelines (Adds quotes details)
Nov 30 Cricket Australia has stood down a ground announcer for mocking England players during their two-day tour match against a Chairman's XI in Alice Springs, local media reported on Saturday.
David Nixon was sanctioned after introducing England spinner Monty Panesar in an Indian accent, the Australian Associated Press said in a report.
"Cricket Australia deemed the conduct of the PA announcer as inappropriate and as such he will take no further part in the match," an unnamed CA spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.
Left-arm spinner Panesar was born in Luton and is of Indian descent.
Nixon was also cautioned by CA on Friday for a jibe aimed at England batsman Joe Root, the report added.
Root was involved in a bar-room altercation with Australia batsman David Warner during this year's Ashes series in England.
"You can go and have another drink now, Joe," Nixon commented when Root was dismissed. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Joins Mitchell Marsh on the sidelines (Adds quotes details)
BENGALURU, March 10 Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the remaining two tests of the series against India with a stress fracture to his right foot, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga not out 4