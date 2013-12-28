MELBOURNE Dec 28 England bowled Australia out for 204 before lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday to take a 51-run lead.

After resuming on 164-9, Brad Haddin and Nathan Lyon added a valuable 40 runs for the final wicket, before James Anderson struck to remove the Australia wicketkeeper for 65.

Haddin, who posted his fourth half-century of the series, was out skying a catch to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Lyon was 18 not out after smacking three boundaries and providing commendable support to Haddin.

Paceman Anderson finished the pick of England's bowlers with 4-67. Seamer Stuart Broad took 3-45.

After being dismissed for 255 early on day two, England hit back through their seamers, who took six wickets in the final session to leave Australia reeling on 164-9 at the close of play.

Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series. The final match starts in Sydney on Jan. 3. (Editing by John O'Brien)