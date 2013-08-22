LONDON Aug 22 Australia fast bowler Jackson Bird is returning home for treatment on a lower back injury, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Bird played in the fourth test at Durham, taking two wickets, but was dropped for this week's fifth match of the series at The Oval.

"Jackson has had low back pain over the past week of The Ashes tour and will return to Australia today to begin the process of investigating the source of the pain and rehabilitation," Australia physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

Fast bowler James Pattinson returned to Australia after the second test at Lord's due to a back injury and spinner Ashton Agar also went home this week due to illness. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)