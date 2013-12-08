ADELAIDE Dec 8 England were 247 for six in their second innings, chasing 531 to win, at the close on the fourth day of the second Ashes test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Scores: England 247-6 (J. Root 87, K. Pietersen 53) & 172 (I. Bell 72 not out, M. Carberry 60, M. Johnson 7-40) v Australia 132-3 dec (D. Warner 83 not out) & 570-9 dec (M. Clarke 148, B. Haddin 118, C. Rogers 72, R. Harris 55, G. Bailey 53, S. Watson 51; C. Broad 3-98) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)