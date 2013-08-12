CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Aug 12 England hero Stuart Broad said a pep talk involving him and Tim Bresnan paved the way for the home team's thrilling 74-run victory over Australia in the fourth Ashes test on Monday.

The tourists, chasing a target of 299, appeared well on course for victory after David Warner (71) and Chris Rogers (49) put on 109 for the first wicket.

Broad (6-50), Bresnan (2-36) and Graeme Swann (2-53) then sparked a collapse that saw 10 wickets tumble for 115 runs as Australia were bowled out for 224.

"Bressy and I got together and said, 'Come on we can really put the squeeze on here, build the pressure'," Broad told reporters after England took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

"You don't think about wickets, you just think about bowling dot balls and building pressure that way. With that we created chances.

"I think we gave away far too many four balls in that middle session of the day and we tried to cut those out," said Broad who also claimed five for 71 in the first innings.

He said the breakthrough dismissal of Rogers by Swann galvanised the England players.

"Once we got one wicket the crowd got behind us and with that the team were really lifted," said the all-rounder.

"It also shows the difference that a moving ball can make. We were very strict with our reverse swing, with our throws and with handling the ball.

"Once it was reversing, it didn't have to do a lot, but it put some doubt in the batsmen. When the batsmen have that doubt then, as a bowler, you're in the game," said Broad.

Captain Alastair Cook was delighted with England's performance in the field.

"We got the momentum running, we built an incredible amount of pressure with a lot of good bowling," said Cook.

"I can only praise our side, the fielders, everyone played their part in making sure there was no let up, no partnership that could develop by a misfield or that kind of stuff."

Cook said his players have learnt over the years how not to panic under pressure.

"As a side in these last 12 months, and before that under (former skipper) Andrew Strauss as well, we have come through tough situations well," he explained.

"We've learnt how not to get beaten when we are up against it and when we've got a chance, when it's even-stevens, we have the players to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

"When you have that experience as a group of players like we have now...it gives me as captain a load of confidence that a lot of times we can pick ourselves up." (Editing by Mark Meadows)