May 12 England's bid to regain the Ashes next year will begin with the first test at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday. Cardiff, which also hosted the Ashes opener in 2009, will get the five-test series underway from July 8-12 with matches following at Lord's, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and the Oval. England will also play tests against New Zealand at Lord's and Headingley next year along with five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international against both touring parties. Australia will warm up for the Ashes with four-day matches against Kent and Essex and will play three-day games against Derbyshire and Northants during the series. England have won the last three Ashes series on home soil but relinquished the famous urn in ignominious circumstances with a 5-0 drubbing in Australia around the New Year. - - - England's 2015 home schedule: May 21-25 First test v New Zealand Lord's May 29-June 2 Second test v New Zealand Headingley June 9 First ODI v New Zealand Edgbaston June 12 Second ODI v New Zealand The Oval June 14 Third ODI v New Zealand Southampton June 17 Fourth ODI v New Zealand Trent Bridge June 20 Fifth ODI v New Zealand Durham June 23 Twenty20 v New Zealand Old Trafford - - July 8-12 First test v Australia Cardiff July 16-20 Second test v Australia Lord's July 29-Aug 2 Third test v Australia Edgbaston Aug 6-10 Fourth test v Australia Trent Bridge Aug 20-24 Fifth test v Australia The Oval Aug 31 Twenty20 v Australia Cardiff Sept 3 First ODI v Australia Southampton Sept 5 Second ODI v Australia Lord's Sept 8 Third ODI v Australia Old Trafford Sept 11 Fourth ODI v Australia Headingley Sept 13 Fifth ODI v Australia Old Trafford (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)