(Adds start of play)

LONDON Aug 25 The fifth day's play in the final Ashes test between England and Australia started half an hour late due to overnight rain at The Oval on Sunday.

The fourth day was completely washed out and 98 overs are available to be bowled on the last day.

England resumed on 247 for four in their first innings with Ian Bell on 29 and Chris Woakes 15, needing 46 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Australia, 3-0 down in the series, still have a chance of a consolation victory if they can take the last six England wickets cheaply. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)