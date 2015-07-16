LONDON, July 16 England were left to reflect on a tough day in the field after Australia piled up 337 for one at the start of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Thursday.

The touring side's captain Michael Clarke won the toss and Chris Rogers and Steve Smith shared an unbroken partnership of 259 to put their side in a strong position to level the series.

"We've just got to keep going and if we can get a couple of wickets in the morning you never know," England fast bowler James Anderson told reporters after toiling through the day without taking a wicket.

"We've got to bat on this pitch yet, so hopefully we can make hay on it."

England did not bowl badly but failed to hit the disciplined lines that set up their surprise 169-run win in the first test in Cardiff last week.

"We didn't bowl as well so there's a little bit of frustration," Anderson said.

"There were too many bad balls and on a good pitch like that, your good balls are going to get hit for four as well. When you add them both together, you end up with the score we've got now."

Anderson admitted that Rogers and Smith had played well.

"Hats off to the two guys who made hundreds. I thought they played brilliantly -- they stayed patient, attacked us when they could and made it really difficult to bowl at them for long periods of time."

England missed two chances, Rogers scything the third ball of the day just over the slip cordon and Smith being dropped by Ian Bell off a difficult chance when he was on 50.

"We had a couple of half-chances," said Anderson, England's leading test wicket-taker.

"Even in the first over of the game -- I know it's gone quickly, but you take those half-chances and the day could be very different."

(Editing by Toby Davis)