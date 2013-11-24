Nov 24 Former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan fears England's drubbing at the hands of Australia in the first test in Brisbane could have inflicted long-term damage.

Two woeful battling displays and ferocious bowling by Australian paceman Mitchell Johnson condemned England to a 381-run defeat in four days.

It was England's second worst Ashes loss in Australia in terms of runs-deficit and with the second test starting in 11 days Vaughan is concerned at the impact on the tourists.

"This could have long-term effects, because England have been blown away. People are trying to avoid facing Mitchell Johnson," Vaughan, England's skipper when England reclaimed the Ashes in 2005, told the BBC.

Johnson, often the butt of jokes for England's travelling Barmy Army, was in devastating form, finishing with nine wickets in the match.

He took five for 42 in England's first innings of 136 and was at it again on Sunday as he finished with four for 61 to help bowl out the touring side out for 179.

"They will know they have a lot of soul-searching to do," Vaughan said. "They have to come out with a different mindset in Adelaide. This is one tall order, a bigger challenge than coming back to win in India.

"This England side have a lot of character. However, I have the sense that Australia are a better side, that's what we began to see in the English summer."

Geoffrey Boycott, another former England batsman who was commentating for BBC radio, said winning the series would now be a tall order for Alastair Cook's side.

"I think Alastair Cook would bite your hand off if you offered him retaining, rather than winning the Ashes," Boycott said. (Writing by Martyn Herman in London, editing by Ed Osmond)