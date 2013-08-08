CHESTER LE STREET, England Aug 8 England and Australia will continue to back the Decision Review System (DRS) for the last two matches of the Ashes series despite a string of controversies in the opening three games.

"We acknowledge the DRS has not performed as effectively during the past three tests as it has in other series," International Cricket Council general manager Geoff Allardice said in a news release issued on the eve of the fourth test in Durham.

"The purpose of my visit (here on Wednesday) was to meet with the teams to listen to their feedback and to identify potential improvements to DRS moving forward.

"It was very encouraging to hear both teams reiterate their support for the use of DRS. Some of the ideas that were suggested during the meetings could improve the system and will be considered further by the ICC," said Allardice.

England, who hold a 2-0 lead, have already wrapped up the Ashes but Alastair Cook reiterated on Thursday that the goal of his players was to win the series outright.