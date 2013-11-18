SYDNEY, Nov 18 Factbox on the five-test Ashes series between Australia and England, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday: - - - - Schedule (times GMT): First test Nov. 21-25 (0000) Gabba, Brisbane Second test Dec. 5-9 (0030) Adelaide Oval Third test Dec. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Fifth test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) - - - - AUSTRALIA Test world ranking: Fifth Captain: Michael Clarke Coach: Darren Lehmann Top ranked test batsman: Clarke (5) Top ranked test bowler: Ryan Harris (6) - - 2013 form (opponent/venue/result): Sri Lanka Sydney Won by five wickets India Chennai Lost by eight wickets India Hyderabad Lost by innings and 135 runs India Mohali Lost by six wickets India Delhi Lost by six wicket England Nottingham Lost by 14 runs England Lord's Lost by 347 runs England Manchester Match drawn England Durham Lost by 74 runs England The Oval Match drawn - - Squad: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner. - - ENGLAND Test world ranking: Third Captain: Alastair Cook Coach: Andy Flower Top ranked test batsman: Ian Bell (10) Top ranked test bowler: Graeme Swann (=7) - - 2013 form (opponent/venue/result): New Zealand Dunedin Match drawn New Zealand Wellington Match drawn New Zealand Auckland Match drawn New Zealand Lord's Won by 170 runs New Zealand Leeds Won 247 runs Australia Nottingham Won by 14 runs Australia Lord's Won by 347 runs Australia Manchester Match drawn Australia Durham Won by 74 runs Australia The Oval Match drawn - - Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Monty Panesar, Gary Ballance, Michael Carberry, Boyd Rankin, Steven Finn, Ben Stokes, Chris Tremlett. - - - - PREVIOUS RESULTS Australia v England tests Matches 331 Australia wins 133 England wins 105 Draws 93 - - - - Last 15 Ashes series (Year/hosts/winners/margin) 1986/87 Australia England 2-1 1989 England Australia 4-0* 1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0 1993 England Australia 4-1* 1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1 1997 England Australia 3-2* 1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1 2001 England Australia 4-1 2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1 2005 England England 2-1 2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0 2009 England England 2-1 2010/11 Australia England 3-1 2013 England England 3-0 * Six-test series - - ** Test rankings correct as of Nov. 16 (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)