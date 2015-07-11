CARDIFF, July 11 Moeen Ali boosted England's victory bid with the wicket of David Warner in the final over before lunch as Australia reached 97 for two chasing a target of 412 on the fourth day of the first Ashes test on Saturday.

Warner had overcome a nervous start, scoring just a single from the first 23 balls he faced, to hit a half-century but was stuck in his crease by a length ball from spinner Moeen to be trapped lbw and give England the boost they needed.

Warner (52) and Steve Smith (29 not out) had frustrated the hosts' attack with a stand of 78 after England paceman Stuart Broad had removed Chris Rogers for 10.

Broad make the breakthrough when Rogers, dropped by Joe Root at third slip in the third over of the day from James Anderson, got a thick edge to Ian Bell at second slip.

The fielder took the catch low down and Rogers was sent on his way after television replays showed Bell had got both hands under the ball.

Broad quickly eased into a nice rhythm from the Cathedral Road End and signs of Australian nerves were evident when Warner slung his bat at his first ball loosener which was wide enough that the opener could make no connection.

Broad beat Warner's outside edge a number of times and was also unsuccessful with a review for caught behind, the ball clipping the batsman's pads.

The pressure was eased a little in one expensive over from Moeen, costing 17 runs, Warner breaking the shackles imposed by Broad by pulling a long-hop for six and next ball thumping the spinner through point to the boundary.

Australia appeared to be cruising to lunch with few alarms until Moeen, brought back into the attack, got one past Warner's defences to his pad in front of middle and leg stump. (Editing by Ken Ferris)