BIRMINGHAM, July 29 England fast bowler Steven Finn made an immediate impact on his return to test cricket after a two-year absence with two key Australian wickets on the first morning of the third test on Wednesday.

Finn, branded "unselectable" by former England limited overs coach Ashley Giles 18 months ago due to a breakdown in his bowling action, removed Steve Smith (7) and captain Michael Clarke (10).

At lunch, Australia reached 72 for three with Chris Rogers, passed fit after suffering dizzy spells in the second test at Lord's, unbeaten on 35 and Adam Voges on 12.

Finn, finding bounce and movement off a good length, got Smith to nick to Alastair Cook at first slip with the last ball of his first over.

He then bowled Clarke with a full and straight delivery to leave Australia reeling on 38-3, but after a rain shower took the players off for 30 minutes, Rogers and Voges began to rebuild.

Unchanged Australia, who won the toss and chose to bat on a cloudy and chilly morning at Edgbaston, were quickly in trouble when David Warner (2) was trapped lbw on his backfoot by James Anderson.

The opener was sent on his way after an unsuccessful review to give Anderson, England's top test wicket-taker, success after he bowled 33 fruitless overs at Lord's.

Cook turned to Finn after three overs from Stuart Broad and the paceman quickly made his mark to remove Smith, who made a superb 215 in the first innings at Lord's.

Finn played his last test in the 2013 Ashes at Trent Bridge and returned home early from England's dismal return tour following technical problems, included hitting the stumps with his right knee.

Australia won the second test in convincing style at Lord's to square the series after England won the first test in Cardiff. (editing by Alan Baldwin)