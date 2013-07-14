July 14 England beat Australia by 14 runs in an epic and fluctuating first Ashes test which ended on Sunday. Here is a factbox on the key moments and some reaction after a memorable match. * England win the toss and choose to bat in overcast conditions. But Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle takes five wickets and Jonathan Trott is top-scorer with only 48 as the hosts are bowled out for 215. * Australia collapse to 117 for nine before an astonishing record last-wicket partnership of 163 between Ashton Agar and Phil Hughes turns the game on its head. * Agar, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner making his test debut and batting number 11, makes 98 runs and is hailed as the new hero of Australian cricket. * Australia lead by 65 on first innings and when England slump to 131 for four, they touring side look favourites to pull off a surprise victory. * But Ian Bell, often criticised for failing to play significant innings in tough situations, makes a defiant 109, sharing a seventh-wicket partnership of 138 with Stuart Broad to tilt the match England's way. * The Australians are incensed when Broad edges Agar to Michael Clarke at slip and, when umpire Aleem Dar fails to raise his finger, the batsman refuses to walk. * Clarke had used up all his referrals and Broad goes on to make 65 as England score 375 to set Australia 311 for victory. * The odds are heavily stacked in England's favour because no team had chased more than 284 to win a test match at Trent Bridge but Australian openers Shane Watson and Chris Rogers share a fluent partnership of 84 to give their side a chance. * Michael Clarke, Steve Smith and Phil Hughes fall in quick succession to leave Australia struggling on 174 for six at the close of the fourth day. * England start the final day as strong favourites but Agar, promoted to number eight, is at the crease and the teenager survives the first hour comfortably in the company of the veteran Brad Haddin. * James Anderson dismisses Agar for 14 and when the England fast bowler sends back Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle, Australia still need 80 runs with one wicket left. * Haddin and James Pattinson rattle up a fifty partnership in just 46 balls and Australia ride their luck as Haddin is dropped by Steven Finn in the outfield and England miss a chance to run him out. * Australia take lunch on 291 for nine, just 20 runs away from a remarkable win. * Haddin and Pattinson chisel out five more runs in the afternoon before Anderson finds the edge of Haddin's bat, a decision only confirmed after another referral to end an extraordinary game of cricket. REACTION Australia captain Michael Clarke "It was a wonderful game of cricket but credit to England, they fought well. The two best performers in the match were Ian Bell and Jimmy Anderson and England deserved the win." England captain Alastair Cook "I don't remember being in a game that ebbed and flowed so much. It's been a great and even test match. I have not played in one where momentum has changed so quickly and so often." Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott "A wonderful game of cricket and great for everyone who has paid to get in." Former England captain Michael Vaughan "A brilliant game of cricket, no one gave Australia a chance, no one thought they would compete but they have shown they have a talented bunch who will fight. England were gone, but the closer you get to a target, the harder it becomes." England fast bowler Stuart Broad "Yeeeaaahhhhh!!! Emotional rollercoaster what a great Test match win! Atmosphere was insane I love Trent Bridge!!" Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath * It was so close yet so far for Australia. It was an incredible effort by Brad Haddin and James Pattinson but James Anderson showed why he is one of the best in the world." (Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by Sonia Oxley)