July 14 England beat Australia by 14 runs in an
epic and fluctuating first Ashes test which ended on Sunday.
Here is a factbox on the key moments and some reaction after
a memorable match.
* England win the toss and choose to bat in overcast
conditions. But Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle takes five
wickets and Jonathan Trott is top-scorer with only 48 as the
hosts are bowled out for 215.
* Australia collapse to 117 for nine before an astonishing
record last-wicket partnership of 163 between Ashton Agar and
Phil Hughes turns the game on its head.
* Agar, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner making his test debut
and batting number 11, makes 98 runs and is hailed as the new
hero of Australian cricket.
* Australia lead by 65 on first innings and when England
slump to 131 for four, they touring side look favourites to pull
off a surprise victory.
* But Ian Bell, often criticised for failing to play
significant innings in tough situations, makes a defiant 109,
sharing a seventh-wicket partnership of 138 with Stuart Broad to
tilt the match England's way.
* The Australians are incensed when Broad edges Agar to
Michael Clarke at slip and, when umpire Aleem Dar fails to raise
his finger, the batsman refuses to walk.
* Clarke had used up all his referrals and Broad goes on to
make 65 as England score 375 to set Australia 311 for victory.
* The odds are heavily stacked in England's favour because
no team had chased more than 284 to win a test match at Trent
Bridge but Australian openers Shane Watson and Chris Rogers
share a fluent partnership of 84 to give their side a chance.
* Michael Clarke, Steve Smith and Phil Hughes fall in quick
succession to leave Australia struggling on 174 for six at the
close of the fourth day.
* England start the final day as strong favourites but Agar,
promoted to number eight, is at the crease and the teenager
survives the first hour comfortably in the company of the
veteran Brad Haddin.
* James Anderson dismisses Agar for 14 and when the England
fast bowler sends back Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle,
Australia still need 80 runs with one wicket left.
* Haddin and James Pattinson rattle up a fifty partnership
in just 46 balls and Australia ride their luck as Haddin is
dropped by Steven Finn in the outfield and England miss a chance
to run him out.
* Australia take lunch on 291 for nine, just 20 runs away
from a remarkable win.
* Haddin and Pattinson chisel out five more runs in the
afternoon before Anderson finds the edge of Haddin's bat, a
decision only confirmed after another referral to end an
extraordinary game of cricket.
REACTION
Australia captain Michael Clarke
"It was a wonderful game of cricket but credit to England,
they fought well. The two best performers in the match were Ian
Bell and Jimmy Anderson and England deserved the win."
England captain Alastair Cook
"I don't remember being in a game that ebbed and flowed so
much. It's been a great and even test match. I have not played
in one where momentum has changed so quickly and so often."
Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott
"A wonderful game of cricket and great for everyone who has
paid to get in."
Former England captain Michael Vaughan
"A brilliant game of cricket, no one gave Australia a
chance, no one thought they would compete but they have shown
they have a talented bunch who will fight. England were gone,
but the closer you get to a target, the harder it becomes."
England fast bowler Stuart Broad
"Yeeeaaahhhhh!!! Emotional rollercoaster what a great Test
match win! Atmosphere was insane I love Trent Bridge!!"
Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath
* It was so close yet so far for Australia. It was an
incredible effort by Brad Haddin and James Pattinson but James
Anderson showed why he is one of the best in the world."
