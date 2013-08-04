MANCHESTER, England Aug 4 Australia dismissed England for 368 on the fourth morning of the third test at Old Trafford on Sunday to take a first-innings lead of 159 in a match they must win to have any hope of regaining the Ashes.

At lunch, Australia were 24 for one in their second innings, an overall lead of 183, with five sessions remaining. England lead 2-0 in the five-match series.

After England had resumed on 294 for seven, Stuart Broad ensured the home side avoided the follow-on by taking three boundaries off a Ryan Harris over.

The last four, crashed through extra-over with a full swing of the bat, also brought up the 50 partnership with Matt Prior.

Broad fell shortly afterwards, caught behind for 32 off an outside edge to give off-spinner Nathan Lyon his only wicket of the innings.

Prior was dropped at mid-wicket by Steve Smith on 18 off Lyon and Graeme Swann (11) struck a straight six off the same bowler before he gave wicketkeeper Brad Haddin his fifth catch of the innings with an inside edge from the bowling of Peter Siddle.

Prior (30) was the last wicket to fall, caught by David Warner to present Siddle with his fourth wicket.

Australia, needing quick runs to give themselves time to bowl out England for a second time, promoted Warner from number six to opener to partner fellow left-hander Chris Rogers.

The pair put on 23 before Rogers was caught behind for 12 by Prior tumbling to his left off Broad five minutes before the break. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)