CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Aug 9 England made an ultra-cautious start after winning the toss and deciding to bat in the fourth Ashes test against Australia in County Durham on Friday, reaching 57 for one at lunch.

Captain Alastair Cook was particularly watchful, reaching 21 not out, while Jonathan Trott was unbeaten on 13.

Joe Root (16) was the only wicket to fall. The young opener was given out caught behind via the Decision Review System after edging Shane Watson to Brad Haddin with the England total on 34.

'Hot Spot' technology, which has thrown up a host of controversies throughout the series, showed up the tiniest of marks on the outside of Root's bat and the Yorkshireman had to go.

A capacity 17,000 crowd at the Emirates Durham had to wait 52 minutes for the first boundary of the day, a sumptuous cover drive for four by Root off Jackson Bird.

Tasmania paceman Bird, 26, opened the bowling for Australia alongside Ryan Harris after being brought in for his first appearance of the series.

After Root's dismissal, Trott opened his account with a streaky four through the slips off Peter Siddle and a neat clip for three through mid-wicket off the same bowler.

A becalmed Cook managed only one boundary all morning, a straight-driven four off Watson.

England named an unchanged team before the start of play while Australia made one alteration to the side that drew the third test in Manchester last week, bringing in Bird for Mitchell Starc.