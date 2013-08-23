(Adds more quotes)

* England 247 for four in reply to Australia's 492-9 declared

* Ultra-cautious hosts lose Cook, Root, Trott and Pietersen

* Need another 46 runs to avoid follow-on at the Oval

By Ed Osmond

LONDON, Aug 23 Australia chiselled out four key wickets in an ultra-cautious England batting display to take control of the fifth and final Ashes test on an absorbing third day at the Oval on Friday.

The hosts, replying to Australia's 492 for nine declared, lost Alastair Cook for 25, Joe Root (68), Jonathan Trott (40) and Kevin Pietersen (50) on the way to a painstaking 247 for four.

Although rain is forecast for Saturday, Australia remained in a good position to claim a consolation victory and English hopes of winning a home Ashes series 4-0 for the first time look to be over.

Ian Bell was unbeaten on 29 and Chris Woakes on 15 at the close with England still trailing the touring side by 245 runs and needing another 46 to avoid the follow-on.

Australia appeared to be riled by England's negative tactics and indulged in some banter with the batsmen.

"We were just asking them what they were up to, if they were thinking about playing a few strokes and pushing the score along," fast bowler Peter Siddle told a news conference.

"It was pretty tame really. It is disappointing but obviously we started this game well and put the pressure right on them and so if they want to play that way, we put ourselves in that position so we can't control that.

"It is hard because as a bowling team you want to take wickets and have a chance to take wickets."

Cook and Root, resuming on 32 for no loss, batted carefully through the first hour under clear blue skies against tidy but largely unthreatening fast bowling.

Root produced two neat wristy flicks to the mid-wicket boundary and Cook drove Ryan Harris square for four but runs were generally hard to come by.

The pair had taken their opening partnership to 68, England's best of the series, when Cook nibbled at a wide ball from Harris just after the drinks break and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin took a diving catch.

The England captain swished his bat in frustration as his disappointing series continued and his dismissal sent Root into his shell.

The 22-year-old failed to score a run off 19 balls but he pulled Siddle for a single just before lunch to reach his half-century, made from 145 deliveries and including eight fours.

It was a welcome return to form for Root who has struggled with the bat since making 180 in the second test at Lord's, and England took lunch on 97 for one.

SIMPLE CATCH

Root hit two fours in James Faulkner's first over of the day but with a century in his sights he swept at a full-length ball from off-spinner Nathan Lyon and top-edged a simple catch to Shane Watson at short fine-leg.

"Obviously there's some sort of responsibility (to entertain) or no-one would come and watch but it can't happen every game," Root said. "With the way they bowled at us and the condition of the pitch it's not been viable to score at a quick rate today.

"We have to get the best possible outcome for England. We need to play the situation. Fair credit to Australia, they bowled pretty well and made it hard for us to score fluently."

Pietersen got off the mark by driving Mitchell Starc for four through mid-off but the normally dynamic right-hander also struggled to find his touch.

Trott's first boundary came off the 78th delivery he faced and Pietersen's frustration was evident when, on 11, he attempted a suicidal quick single and was well short of safety when David Warner's throw narrowly missed the stumps.

Lyon, bowling round the wicket to imaginative field settings, extracted some turn which troubled both batsmen but they picked off easy singles to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Australia took the second new ball just before tea and Starc trapped Trott lbw with his first delivery, the batsman failing to get the decision overturned on review.

Pietersen and Bell continued to play risk-free cricket in murky conditions and the former flicked Faulkner to the fine-leg boundary for his fourth four to get to his fifty.

But he fell with the total on 217, tempted by a wide full-length delivery from Starc and edging a straightforward catch to Watson at first slip.

Woakes drove his first ball in test cricket sweetly through the covers for four and looked assured at the crease on his debut.

Bell continued the sublime form which has brought him three centuries in the series, unleashing a couple of trademark drives through the covers in fading light before shutting up shop again in the closing overs of the day. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)