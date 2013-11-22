BRISBANE Nov 22 England's destroyer Stuart Broad ended up with figures of six for 81 after helping dismiss Australia for 295 in the opening session on day two of the first Ashes test on Friday.

Brad Haddin, who led the fightback on day one after Australia's top order failed again, reached 94 but was run out trying for a second run after good work in the field by England's Michael Carberry.

Paceman Broad, booed by the Gabba crowd even after his brilliant bowling on Thursday, had Ryan Harris caught behind by Matt Prior for nine earlier in the session while Nathan Lyon was one not out when Haddin was dismissed.

England are seeking a fourth successive Ashes triumph and a first victory at the Gabba since 1986. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)