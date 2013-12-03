Dec 3 Factbox on the second test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 32,500

Despite an ongoing A$535 million ($487 million) re-development, Adelaide Oval remains one of the world's most picturesque grounds for international cricket but also something of a graveyard for bowlers, particularly those forced to work in the first innings.

Known as a batsman's paradise, the venue has produced some ugly bowling figures, and South Africa spinner Imran Tahir set an unenviable test record last year when he went wicketless for 260 runs in a draw.

England's batsmen declared after amassing 620 runs in the first innings in Adelaide during the last Ashes series Down Under in 2010-11 before closing out an innings and 71-run victory, and both teams will be desperate to win the toss.

As part of the re-development, which is aimed at making the ground suitable for top-flight Australian Rules football matches, the Oval will feature a new drop-in pitch that has seen some huge scores racked up in the domestic Sheffield Shield this season.

- -

WHEN?

Dec 5-9. Play starts at 1030 local time (0000 GMT)

- -

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Team (likely) - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

- -

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Team (likely) - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett, Tim Bresnan

Coach: Andy Flower

- -

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 13-8

England win: 5-2

Draw: 6-4

- -

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

TV umpire: Tony Hill (New Zealand)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

- -

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Adelaide

Matches: 30

Australia wins: 16

England wins: 9

1884 England 8 wickets

1892 England inns & 230 runs

1895 Australia 382 runs

1898 Australia inns & 13 runs

1902 Australia 4 wickets

1904 Australia 216 runs

1908 Australia 245 runs

1912 England 7 wickets

1921 Australia 119 runs

1925 Australia 11 runs

1929 England 12 runs

1933 England 338 runs

1937 Australia 148 runs

1947 Match drawn

1951 Australia 274 runs

1955 England 5 wickets

1959 Australia 10 wickets

1963 Match drawn

1966 Australia inns & 9 runs

1971 Match drawn

1975 Australia 163 runs

1979 England 205 runs

1982 Australia 8 wickets

1986 Match drawn

1991 Match drawn

1995 England 106 runs

1998 Australia 205 runs

2002 Australia inns & 51 runs

2006 Australia 6 wickets

2010 England inns & 71 runs

CURRENT TOUR

First test Nov. 21-24 Gabba (Australia won by 381 runs)

Remaining tests:

Third test Dec. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

- -

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com

($1 = 1.0975 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)