Dec 11 Factbox on the third test match between Australia and England, which starts on Friday:

WHERE?

WACA, Perth - Capacity: 20,000

The WACA (Western Australia Cricket Association) is the youngest and smallest of the Ashes venues and has a reputation as a wicket that pace bowlers love and batsmen fear.

The rock-hard wicket and blinding light can make for an intimidating time at the crease even if the pitch is not as quick as it once was.

The afternoon breeze, known locally as the "Freo Doctor", helps the seamers get some swing on the ball and can also be of use to the spinners. England have won just once here in 12 Ashes tests back in 1978.

England will not have forgotten Mitchell Johnson's inspired spell of bowling in the 2010 test, when he took six for 38 in the first innings to turn the match and help Australians level the series at 1-1.

WHEN?

Dec. 13-17. Play starts at 1030 local time (0230)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Squad (likely) - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Joe Root, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett, Tim Bresnan.

Coach: Andy Flower

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 4-6

England win: 11-4

Draw: 4-1

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Billy Bowden (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Tony Hill (New Zealand)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Perth

Matches: 12

Australia wins: 8

England wins: 1

(Year/winners/margin)

1970 - - Match drawn

1974 Australia Nine wickets

1978 England 166 runs

1979 Australia 138 runs

1982 - - Match drawn

1986 - - Match drawn

1991 Australia Nine wickets

1995 Australia 329 runs

1998 Australia Seven wickets

2002 Australia Innings and 48 runs

2006 Australia 206 runs

2010 Australia 267 runs

CURRENT TOUR

First test Nov. 21-24 Gabba (Australia won by 381 runs)

Second test Dec. 5-9 Adelaide Oval (Australia won by 218 runs)

Remaining tests:

Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

