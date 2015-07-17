LONDON, July 17 Steve Smith and Australia moved relentlessly on to 424 for three at lunch on the second day of the second Ashes test against England at Lord's on Friday.

The hosts picked up two wickets, Chris Rogers for 173 and Michael Clarke for seven, but Smith moved serenely on to 168 not out and with Adam Voges on 24 the Australians were still firmly on course for a huge first-innings total.

The England fast bowlers extracted more movement than they did on the first day when the touring side racked up 337 runs for the loss of one wicket on a lifeless wicket.

James Anderson struck Rogers on the helmet with a short-pitched delivery off the first ball of the day but the left-hander immediately bludgeoned two fours through the off-side to prove he was suffering no ill-effects.

Rogers continued to flay the ball through the covers and it was a surprise when he misjudged a full delivery from Stuart Broad which nipped back in to shatter his stumps.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who shared a second-wicket partnership of 284 with Smith, left the field to a standing ovation after making his highest test score which included 28 fours.

In bright sunshine at the home of cricket, Broad bowled a probing spell from the Nursery End and Smith was becalmed but he brought up his 150 with his 17th four.

Clarke never settled and he mistimed a pull off a short ball from Mark Wood, Gary Ballance taking a catch high to his right at square leg.

England won the first test of the five-match series in Cardiff by 169 runs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)