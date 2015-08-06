Aug 6 List of the lowest innings totals in test matches after Australia were all out for 60 runs against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday: 26 New Zealand v Eden Park, Auckland 1954-55 England 30 South Africa v St George's Park, Port 1895-96 England Elizabeth 30 South Africa v Edgbaston, Birmingham 1924 England 35 South Africa v Newlands, Cape Town 1898-99 England 36 Australia v England Edgbaston, Birmingham 1902 36 South Africa v Melbourne Cricket Ground, 1931-32 Australia Melbourne 42 Australia v England Association Ground, Sydney 1887-88 42 New Zealand v Basin Reserve, Wellington 1945-46 Australia 42 India v England Lord's Cricket Ground, St 1974 John's Wood 43 South Africa v Newlands, Cape Town 1888-89 England 44 Australia v England Kennington Oval, Kennington 1896 45 England v Australia Association Ground, Sydney 1886-87 45 South Africa v Melbourne Cricket Ground, 1931-32 Australia Melbourne 45 New Zealand v South Sahara Park Newlands, Cape 2012-13 Africa Town 46 England v West Queen's Park Oval, Port of 1993-94 Indies Spain 47 South Africa v Newlands, Cape Town 1888-89 England 47 New Zealand v Lord's Cricket Ground, St 1958 England John's Wood 47 West Indies v Sabina Park, Kingston 2003-04 England 47 Australia v South Sahara Park Newlands, Cape 2011-12 Africa Town 49 Pakistan v South Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, 2012-13 Africa Johannesburg 51 West Indies v Queen's Park Oval, Port of 1998-99 Australia Spain 51 England v West Sabina Park, Kingston 2008-09 Indies 51 Zimbabwe v New McLean Park, Napier 2011-12 Zealand 52 England v Australia Kennington Oval, Kennington 1948 53 England v Australia Lord's Cricket Ground, St 1888 John's Wood 53 Australia v England Lord's Cricket Ground, St 1896 John's Wood 53 West Indies v Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 1986-87 Pakistan 53 Pakistan v Australia Sharjah Cricket Association 2002-03 Stadium, Sharjah 54 New Zealand v Basin Reserve, Wellington 1945-46 Australia 54 West Indies v Lord's Cricket Ground, St 2000 England John's Wood 54 Zimbabwe v South Sahara Park Newlands, Cape 2004-05 Africa Town 58 South Africa v Lord's Cricket Ground, St 1912 England John's Wood 58 Australia v England Brisbane Cricket Ground, 1936-37 Woolloongabba, Brisbane 58 India v Australia Brisbane Cricket Ground, 1947-48 Woolloongabba, Brisbane 58 India v England Old Trafford, Manchester 1952 59 Pakistan v Australia Sharjah Cricket Association 2002-03 Stadium, Sharjah 59 Zimbabwe v New Harare Sports Club, Harare 2005-06 Zealand 60 Australia v England Lord's Cricket Ground, St 1888 John's Wood 60 Australia v England Trent Bridge, Nottingham 2015 Source: Wisden (Compiled by Ossian Shine)