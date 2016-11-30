SYDNEY Dec 1 The England and Wales Cricket Board have agreed in principle to play the first Ashes test under lights on next year's tour of Australia, local media reported on Thursday.

Cricket Australia have hosted two day-night tests under lights over the last two seasons, both of which have been a commercial success with large numbers attending the matches against New Zealand and South Africa.

Both games were at the Adelaide Oval but Brisbane's Gabba will soon host its first pink ball test, against Pakistan later this month.

The itinerary for the Ashes tour, which is scheduled for late next year, was still being finalised but the ECB had agreed in principle to one of the five tests being under lights, the Sydney Morning Herald said. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)