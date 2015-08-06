Aug 6 Following is a list of statistics relating to the first day's play in the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday. - The top scorer in Australia's first-innings total of 60 was "extras" with 14, the first time that has happened in Ashes history. Mitchell Johnson made 13 and Michael Clarke 10, the only batsmen to get into double figures. - Australia opener Chris Rogers was dismissed for nought, the first time in 46 test innings he had made a duck, the longest streak without one at the start of a test career by any batsman. - Australia's first innings was the shortest in test history, lasting 18.3 overs. They were only the fourth team to be bowled out before lunch on the first day of a test. - Broad's figures of 8-15 were England's third best ever in an Ashes test, behind only Jim Laker's 9-37 and 10-53 at Old Trafford in 1956. - Broad claimed his 300th test wicket by dismissing Rogers with the third ball of the match, becoming the fifth England bowler to achieve the feat. He finished on 307 wickets, level with Fred Trueman and behind James Anderson (413), Ian Botham (383) and Bob Willis (325). - Australia's top-four batsmen faced a total of 12 balls between them. - Australia's innings included the earliest fall of the fourth, fifth and sixth wickets in test history. (Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)