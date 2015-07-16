LONDON Australia were glowing with contentment after their batsmen dominated the first day of the second Ashes test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Chris Rogers and Steve Smith shared an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 259 to lift the touring side to 337 for one, the perfect start following their disappointing performance in the first match of the series which England won by 169 runs.

"We came into this series riding this crest of a wave," Rogers told reporters.

"To suffer a heavy loss like that kind of put us back in our place and made us question ourselves a little bit.

"I always think when you are having a tough time it comes down to individuals to change the momentum. Hopefully, Steve and I have made a bit of a statement and showed our changing room as much as anyone we can get the upper hand on England."

Rogers admitted that his team were in the ascendancy in the game.

"We are in a great position and we are going to put a lot of pressure on England and that could make a difference as well," he said.

Rogers was unbeaten on 158 at the close with Smith on 129, the pair continuing the consistent form which has made them cornerstones of the Australian batting line-up over the past few months.

"It is going to be one of the proudest moments of my career," Rogers, 37, said after scoring his fifth and highest test hundred.

"To get a century here is special. It was an amazing moment."

