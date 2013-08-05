UPDATE 1-Cricket-India captains call on ICC to probe Smith in DRS storm
* Indian board takes dig at Smith on Twitter (Changes dateline, adds more reaction)
MANCHESTER, England Aug 5 Rain stopped play again after lunch with England 37 for three chasing 332 to win on the final day of the third Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford on Monday.
Scores: Australia 527-7 declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) and 172-7 dec
England 37-3 (Harris 2-13) and 368 all out (A.Cook 62, K.Pietersen 113, I.Bell 60).
England lead the five-match series 2-0. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
MELBOURNE, March 8 Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.
WELLINGTON, March 8 Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.