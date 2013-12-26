MELBOURNE Dec 26 Australia's Boxing Day test has drawn a world record test crowd of 90,831 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the opening day of the fourth Ashes contest between Australia and England on Thursday.

The bumper attendance at the 100,000-seat stadium exceeded the 90,800 recorded for the second day of the fifth test between Australia and West Indies at the same ground on Feb. 11, 1961.

England were 159-3 when the crowd update was announced.

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)