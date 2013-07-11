July 11 The records set by Australia's Ashton Agar and Phil Hughes against England during the first Ashes test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

* Agar and Hughes' partnership of 163 is the highest for a 10th wicket in tests. It was previously 151, jointly held by New Zealand's Brian Hastings and Richard Collinge (1973) and Mushtaq Ahmed and Azhar Mahmood of Pakistan (1998).

* Agar's 98 is the highest score by a test number 11 - beating West Indian Tino Best's 95 made against England last year. The previous best by an Australian number 11 was 61 by Glenn McGrath against New Zealand in 2004.

* Agar is the first debutant number 11 to score a test half-century, the previous highest score was Australian Warwick Armstrong's 45 in 1902.

* It was only the third time in test history the 10th-wicket pair have doubled their team's total. Australia were 117-9 and then 280 all out. (Editing by Alison Wildey)