(Updates at close) ADELAIDE, Dec 8 Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Ashes test between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings 570-9 declared England first innings 172 Australia second innings (overnight 132-3) C. Rogers c Prior b Anderson 2 D. Warner not out 83 S. Watson c Carberry b Anderson 0 M. Clarke b Panesar 22 S. Smith not out 23 Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2 Total (three wickets dec, 39 overs) 132 Did not bat: G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-4 3-65 Bowling: Anderson 7-1-19-2, Broad 6-0-19-0, Swann 9-3-31-0 Stokes 7-3-20-0, Panesar 10-0-41-1 England second innings A. Cook c Harris b Johnson 1 M. Carberry c Lyon b Siddle 14 J. Root c Haddin b Lyon 87 K. Pietersen b Siddle 53 I. Bell c Johnson b Smith 6 B. Stokes c Clarke b Harris 28 M. Prior not out 31 S. Broad not out 22 Extras (b-1 w-3 nb-1) 5 Total (six wickets, 90 overs) 247 Still to bat: Swann, Anderson, Panesar Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-20 3-131 4-143 5-171 6-210 Bowling: Harris 17-3-45-1 (1-nb, 2-w), Johnson 21-8-53-1 (1-w), Siddle 13-4-21-2, Lyon 26-7-78-1, Watson 6-3-6-0, Smith 7-0-43-1. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)