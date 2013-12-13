PERTH Dec 13 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the third Ashes test between Australia and England at the WACA on Friday.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat C. Rogers run out 11 D. Warner c Carberry b Swann 60 S. Watson c Swann b Broad 18 M. Clarke c Cook b Swann 24 S. Smith not out 103 G. Bailey c Pietersen b Broad 7 B. Haddin c Anderson b Stokes 55 M. Johnson not out 39 Extras: lb-5 w-3 nb-1 9 Total (for six wickets, 87 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-52 3-106 4-129 5-143 6-267

To bat: P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon

Bowling (to date): Anderson 17-4-44-0 (w-1), Broad 17-1-78-2 (w-1), Bresnan 21-4-72-0, Stokes 14-2-52-1 (w-1, nb-1), Swann 17-0-71-2, Root 1-0-4-0.

England: A. Cook, M. Carberry, J. Root, K. Pietersen, I. Bell, B. Stokes, M. Prior, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, T. Bresnan.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)