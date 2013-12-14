PERTH, Dec 14 Scoreboard at close on the second day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at the WACA on Saturday. Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings (overnight 326-6) C. Rogers run out 11 D. Warner c Carberry b Swann 60 S. Watson c Swann b Broad 18 M. Clarke c Cook b Swann 24 S. Smith c Prior b Haddin 111 G. Bailey c Pietersen b Broad 7 B. Haddin c Anderson b Stokes 55 M. Johnson c Prior b Broad 39 P. Siddle c Prior b Bresnan 21 R. Harris c Root b Anderson 12 N. Lyon not out 17 Extras (lb-6, w-3, nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 103.3 overs) 385 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-52 3-106 4-129 5-143 6-267 7-326 8-338 9-354 Bowling: Anderson 23-5-60-2 (w-1), Broad 22-2-100-3 (w-1), Bresnan 23.3-4-81-1, Stokes 17-3-63-1 (w-1, nb-1), Swann 17-0-71-2, Root 1-0-4-0 England first innings A. Cook c Warner b Lyon 72 M. Carberry b Harris 43 J. Root c Haddin b Watson 4 K. Pietersen c Johnson b Siddle 19 I. Bell not out 9 B. Stokes not out 14 Extras (b-6, lb-7, w-5, nb-1) 19 Total (for four wickets, 68 overs) 180 Still to bat: M. Prior, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, T. Bresnan Fall of wickets: 1-85 2-90 3-136 4-146 Bowling (to date): Harris 15-7-26-1, Johnson 15-6-43-0 (nb-1), Watson 9-2-32-1, Siddle 13-5-27-1, Lyon 16-6-39-1 Australia lead the five-match series 2-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)