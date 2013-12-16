PERTH, Dec 16 Scoreboard at close on the fourth
day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at the
WACA on Monday.
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 385
England first innings 251
Australia second innings (overnight 235-3)
C. Rogers c Carberry b Bresnan 54
D. Warner c Stokes b Swann 112
S. Watson run out 103
M. Clarke b Stokes 23
S. Smith c sub b Stokes 15
G. Bailey not out 39
B. Haddin c Swann b Bresnan 5
M. Johnson not out 0
Extras (b-8, lb-5, w-5) 18
Total (for six wickets dec, 87 overs) 369
Did not bat: P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-157 2-183 3-223 4-301 5-331 6-340
Bowling: Anderson 19-5-105-0 (w-1), Bresnan 14-3-53-2,
Stokes 18-1-82-2, Swann 27-8-92-1, Root 9-1-24-0
England second innings
A. Cook b Harris 0
M. Carberry lbw b Watson 31
J. Root c Haddin b Johnson 19
K. Pietersen c Harris b Lyon 45
I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 60
B. Stokes not out 72
M. Prior not out 7
Extras (b-1, lb-11, w-5) 17
Total (for five wickets, 67 overs) 251
Still to bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, T. Bresnan
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-62 3-76 4-121 5-220
Bowling (to date): Harris 10-1-51-1, Johnson 15-3-52-1
(w-1), Lyon 15-2-49-1, Siddle 18-6-56-1, Watson 9-1-31-1
Australia lead the five-match series 2-0.
