MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Scoreboard at the close of the
opening day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and
England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.
- -
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
England first innings
A. Cook c Clarke b Siddle 27
M. Carberry b Watson 38
J. Root c Haddin b Harris 24
K. Pietersen not out 67
I. Bell c Haddin b Harris 27
B. Stokes c Watson b Johnson 14
J. Bairstow b Johnson 10
T. Bresnan not out 1
Extras (b-10, lb-6, w-1, nb-1) 18
Total (six wickets; 89 overs) 226
Fall of wicket: 1-48 2-96 3-106 4-173 5-202 6-216
Still to bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Monty Panesar
Bowling to date: Harris 20-8-32-2, Johnson 20-2-59-2(w-1),
Siddle 22-7-48-1 (1-nb), Lyon 20.2-3-60-0, Watson 6.4-2-11-1
- -
Australia team: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson,
Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad
Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon
- -
Australia lead the five-match series 3-0
