MELBOURNE, Dec 28 Scoreboard at close of play on
the third day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and
England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
- -
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
England first innings 255
- -
Australia first innings (overnight 164-9)
C. Rogers c Pietersen b Bresnan 61
D. Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 9
S. Watson c Bairstow b Stokes 10
M. Clarke b Anderson 10
S. Smith c Bell b Broad 19
G. Bailey c Bairstow b Anderson 0
B. Haddin c Bairstow b Anderson 65
M. Johnson c Anderson b Bresnan 2
R. Harris c Root b Broad 6
P. Siddle c Bresnan b Broad 0
N. Lyon not out 18
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (all out; 82.2 overs) 204
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-36 3-62 4-110 5-122 6-122 7-151
8-162 9-164
Bowling: Anderson 20.2-4-67-4, Broad 20-6-45-3, Stokes
15-4-46-1, Bresnan 18-6-24-2, Panesar 9-2-18-0.
- -
England second innings
A. Cook lbw Johnson 51
M. Carberry lbw Siddle 12
J. Root run out 15
K. Pietersen c Harris b Lyon 49
I. Bell c Johnson b Lyon 0
B. Stokes c Smith b Lyon 19
J. Bairstow c Haddin b Johnson 21
S. Broad c Clarke b Lyon 0
T. Bresnan b Lyon 0
J. Anderson not out 1
M. Panesar lbw Johnson 0
Extras (b-5, lb-6) 11
Total (all out, 61 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-86 3-86 4-87 5-131 6-173 7-174 8-174
9-179
Bowling: R. Harris 10-1-34-0, M. Johnson 15-5-25-3, N. Lyon
17-3-50-5, P. Siddle 15-6-46-1, S. Watson 4-2-13-0
- -
Australia second innings
C. Rogers not out 18
D. Warner not out 12
Extras 0
Total (without loss; eight overs) 30
Still to bat: S. Watson, M. Clarke, S. Smith, G. Bailey, B.
Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon.
Bowling (to date): Anderson 3-1-5-0, Broad 3-0-16-0, Panesar
1-0-4-0, Stokes 1-0-5-0.
- -
Australia lead the five-match series 3-0
(Compiled by Ian Ransom/Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)