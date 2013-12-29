(Refiles after Australia and Watson scores amended) MELBOURNE, Dec 29 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by eight wickets before tea on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. - - Australia won the toss and chose to bowl - - England first innings 255 Australia first innings 204 England second innings 179 - - Australia second innings (overnight 30-0) C. Rogers c Bairstow b Panesar 116 D. Warner c Bairstow b Stokes 25 S. Watson not out 83 M. Clarke not out 6 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (two wickets; 51.5 overs) 231 Did not bat: S. Smith, G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, R. Harris, P. Siddle, N. Lyon. Fall of wickets: 1-55 2-200 Bowling: Anderson 11-2-26-0, Broad 10-0-58-0, Panesar 7.5-0-41-1, Stokes 12-0-50-1 (1-nb), Root 4-1-8-0, Bresnan 7-1-48-0 - - Australia lead the five-match series 4-0 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)