SYDNEY, Jan 3 Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. England won the toss and chose to bowl Australia first innings C. Rogers b Stokes 11 D. Warner b Broad 16 S. Watson lbw Anderson 43 M. Clarke c Bell b Stokes 10 S. Smith c sub b Stokes 115 G. Bailey c Cook b Broad 1 B. Haddin c Cook b Stokes 75 M. Johnson c sub b Borthwick 12 R. Harris c Anderson b Stokes 22 P. Siddle c Bairstow b Stokes 0 N. Lyon not out 1 Extras (b-10, lb-2, w-2, nb-6) 20 Total (all out, 76 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-51 3-78 4-94 5-97 6-225 7-269 8-325 9-325 Bowling: Anderson 21-3-67-1, Broad 19.5-5-65-2 (w-2), Stokes 19.5-1-99-6 (nb-5), Rankin 8.2-0-34-0 (nb-1), Borthwick 7-0-49-1. England first innings A. Cook not out 7 M. Carberry c Lyon b Johnson 0 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for one wicket, six overs) 8 Fall of wicket: 1-6 Still to bat: I. Bell, K. Pietersen, G. Ballance, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, S. Borthwick, S. Broad, B. Rankin Bowling: Harris 3-1-5-0, Johnson 3-1-3-1 Australia lead the five-match series 4-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)