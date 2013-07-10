July 10 Scoreboard on the first day of the first
Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge,
Nottingham, on Wednesday.
England first innings
A.Cook c Haddin b Pattinson 13
J.Root b Siddle 30
J.Trott b Siddle 48
K.Pietersen c Clarke b Siddle 14
I.Bell c Watson b Siddle 25
J.Bairstow b Starc 37
M.Prior c Hughes b Siddle 1
S.Broad c & b Pattinson 24
G.Swann c Hughes b Pattinson 1
S.Finn c Haddin b Starc 0
J.Anderson not out 1
Extras (b-6 lb-5 w-8 nb-2) 21
Total (all out, 59 overs) 215
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-78 3-102 4-124 5-178 6-180 7-213
8-213 9-213 10-215.
Bowling: Pattinson 17-2-69-3 (1nb 2w), Starc 17-5-54-2,
Siddle 14-4-50-5 (1nb 1nb), Agar 7-1-24-0, Watson 4-2-7-0.
Australia first innings
S.Watson c Root b Finn 13
C.Rogers lbw b Anderson 16
E.Cowan c Swann b Finn 0
M.Clarke b Anderson 0
S.Smith not out 38
P.Hughes not out 7
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for four wickets, 21 overs) 75
To bat: B.Haddin, P.Siddle, J.Pattinson, M.Starc, A.Agar.
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-19 3-22 4-53.
Bowling: Anderson 10-0-25-2, Finn 8-0-37-2, Swann 3-0-12-0.
England won the toss and chose to bat
(Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)