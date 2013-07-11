July 11 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday. England 215 & Second innings A.Cook not out 37 J.Root c Haddin b Starc 5 J.Trott lbw b Starc 0 K.Pietersen not out 35 Extras (2-nb 1-b) 3 TOTAL (for two wickets, 43 overs) 80 Fall: 1-11 2-11 Bowling: Pattinson 9-3-27-0 Starc 13-4-15-2 Agar 9-3-29-0 Siddle 9-4-8-0 Watson 3-3-0-0 Australia first innings S.Watson c Root b Finn 13 C.Rogers lbw b Anderson 16 E.Cowan c Swann b Finn 0 M.Clarke b Anderson 0 S.Smith c Prior b Anderson 53 P.Hughes not out 81 B.Haddin b Swann 1 P.Siddle c Prior b Anderson 1 M.Starc c Prior b Anderson 0 J.Pattinson lbw b Swann 2 A.Agar c Swann b Broad 98 Extras (lb-15) 15 Total (all out, 64.5 overs) 280 Fall: 1-19 2-19 3-22 4-53 5-108 6-113 7-114 8-114 9-117 Bowling: Anderson 24-2-85-5, Finn 15-0-80-2, Swann 19-4-60-2 Broad 6.5-0-40-1. (Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Wildey)