July 11 Scoreboard at the close on the second
day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at
Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday.
England 215 &
Second innings
A.Cook not out 37
J.Root c Haddin b Starc 5
J.Trott lbw b Starc 0
K.Pietersen not out 35
Extras (2-nb 1-b) 3
TOTAL (for two wickets, 43 overs) 80
Fall: 1-11 2-11
Bowling: Pattinson 9-3-27-0 Starc 13-4-15-2 Agar 9-3-29-0
Siddle 9-4-8-0 Watson 3-3-0-0
Australia first innings
S.Watson c Root b Finn 13
C.Rogers lbw b Anderson 16
E.Cowan c Swann b Finn 0
M.Clarke b Anderson 0
S.Smith c Prior b Anderson 53
P.Hughes not out 81
B.Haddin b Swann 1
P.Siddle c Prior b Anderson 1
M.Starc c Prior b Anderson 0
J.Pattinson lbw b Swann 2
A.Agar c Swann b Broad 98
Extras (lb-15) 15
Total (all out, 64.5 overs) 280
Fall: 1-19 2-19 3-22 4-53 5-108 6-113 7-114 8-114 9-117
Bowling: Anderson 24-2-85-5, Finn 15-0-80-2, Swann 19-4-60-2
Broad 6.5-0-40-1.
(Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Wildey)