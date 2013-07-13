UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia respect Kohli despite 'offensive' claims
* India ex-captain Gavaskar flays ICC for no action against Smith (Recasts with Saker, Handscomb quotes)
July 13 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday: Australia 280 & Second innings S.Watson lbw b Broad 46 C.Rogers c Bell b Anderson 52 E.Cowan c Trott b Root 14 M.Clarke c Prior b Broad 23 S.Smith lbw b Swann 17 P.Hughes lbw b Swann 0 B.Haddin not out 11 A.Agar not out 1 Extras (1nb 9lb) 10 Total (for six wickets, 71 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-84 2-111 3-124 4-161 5-161 6-164 Bowling: Anderson 17-4-44-1, Broad 16-5-34-2, Swann 28-5-64-2, Finn 8-3-17-0, Root 2-0-6-1 England 215 & Second innings A.Cook c Clarke b Agar 50 J.Root c Haddin b Starc 5 J.Trott lbw b Starc 0 K.Pietersen b Pattinson 64 I.Bell c Haddin b Starc 109 J.Bairstow c Haddin b Agar 15 M.Prior c Cowan b Siddle 31 S.Broad c Haddin b Pattinson 65 G.Swann c Clarke b Siddle 9 S.Finn not out 2 J.Anderson c Hughes b Siddle 0 Extras (9nb 1w 2b 13lb) 25 TOTAL (all out, 149.5 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-11 3-121 4-131 5-174 6-218 7-356 8-371 9-375 Bowling: Pattinson 34-8-101-2, Starc 32-7-81-3, Agar 35-9-82-2, Siddle 33.5-12-85-3, Watson 15-11-11-0 (Compiled by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)
