July 14 Scoreboard after the final day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday: England beat Australia by 14 runs Australia 280 & Second innings S.Watson lbw b Broad 46 C.Rogers c Bell b Anderson 52 E.Cowan c Trott b Root 14 M.Clarke c Prior b Broad 23 S.Smith lbw b Swann 17 P.Hughes lbw b Swann 0 B.Haddin c Prior b Anderson 71 A.Agar c Cook b Anderson 14 M.Starc c Cook b Anderson 1 P.Siddle c Cook b Anderson 11 J.Pattinson not out 25 Extras (1nb 10lb 11b) 22 Total (all out, 110.5 overs) 296 Fall: 1-84 2-111 3-124 4-161 5-161 6-164 7-207 8-211 9-231 Bowling: Anderson 31.5-11-73-5, Broad 23-7-54-2, Swann 44-10-105-2, Finn 10-3-37-0, Root 2-0-6-1 England 215 (J.Trott 48, P.Siddle 5-50) & 375 (I.Bell 109, S.Broad 65, K.Pietersen 64, A.Cook 50) (Compiled by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)