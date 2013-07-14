July 14 Scoreboard after the final day of the
first Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge,
Nottingham on Sunday:
England beat Australia by 14 runs
Australia 280 &
Second innings
S.Watson lbw b Broad 46
C.Rogers c Bell b Anderson 52
E.Cowan c Trott b Root 14
M.Clarke c Prior b Broad 23
S.Smith lbw b Swann 17
P.Hughes lbw b Swann 0
B.Haddin c Prior b Anderson 71
A.Agar c Cook b Anderson 14
M.Starc c Cook b Anderson 1
P.Siddle c Cook b Anderson 11
J.Pattinson not out 25
Extras (1nb 10lb 11b) 22
Total (all out, 110.5 overs) 296
Fall: 1-84 2-111 3-124 4-161 5-161 6-164 7-207 8-211
9-231
Bowling: Anderson 31.5-11-73-5, Broad 23-7-54-2, Swann
44-10-105-2, Finn 10-3-37-0, Root 2-0-6-1
England 215 (J.Trott 48, P.Siddle 5-50) &
375 (I.Bell 109, S.Broad 65, K.Pietersen 64, A.Cook 50)
